公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier advances publication of Q1 results to April 28

April 26 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier inc says has brought forward publication of its financial results for q1 of 2016 to april 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

