公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies commences cash tender offer

April 26 Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Tetra technologies commences cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.00% senior notes due april 29 , 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tetra Technologies] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

