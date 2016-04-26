BRIEF-Helius Medical Technologies says necessary to re-evaluate warrants' accounting

April 26 Helius Medical Technologies Inc :

* Board says necessary to re-evaluate accounting relating to warrants issued in private placements in april, june, july 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants will not affect company's balance sheet or liquidity

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in a reduction of comprehensive loss for period ending june 30, 2015

* Board says need to restate consolidated financial statements for three months ended june 30, 2015, three months and six months ended sept 30, 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants had no impact on loss per share for period ending december 31, 2015

* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in an increase in diluted gain per share for period ending sept. 30, 2015

* Board says also need to restate consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended december 31, 2015

* Anticipates that it will file restated financial statements covering restatement periods on or about april 26, 2016.

* Continuing to assess effect of restatement on assessment of internal control over financial reporting,disclosure controls

* Restatement necessary as 2015 warrants, whose exercise prices are denominated in usd although co's functional currency is canadian dollar