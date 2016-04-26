BRIEF-Helius Medical Technologies says necessary to re-evaluate warrants' accounting

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Helius Medical Technologies Inc :
* Board says necessary to re-evaluate accounting relating to warrants issued in private placements in april, june, july 2015
* Reclassification of 2015 warrants will not affect company's balance sheet or liquidity
* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in a reduction of comprehensive loss for period ending june 30, 2015
* Board says need to restate consolidated financial statements for three months ended june 30, 2015, three months and six months ended sept 30, 2015
* Reclassification of 2015 warrants had no impact on loss per share for period ending december 31, 2015
* Reclassification of 2015 warrants has resulted in an increase in diluted gain per share for period ending sept. 30, 2015
* Board says also need to restate consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended december 31, 2015
* Anticipates that it will file restated financial statements covering restatement periods on or about april 26, 2016.
* Continuing to assess effect of restatement on assessment of internal control over financial reporting,disclosure controls
* Restatement necessary as 2015 warrants, whose exercise prices are denominated in usd although co's functional currency is canadian dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.