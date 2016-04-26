版本:
BRIEF-Cassius Ventures directors determined not to proceed with acquisition of Solfotara Mining Corps' Basay Copper Project

April 26 Cassius Ventures Ltd :

* Directors determined not to proceed with acquisition of Solfotara Mining Corps' Basay Copper Project

* Determined will not proceed with acquisition "due to continuing uncertainty in base metal sector" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

