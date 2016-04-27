BRIEF-SES to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to Facebook in Africa

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 SES SA :
* SES to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to Facebook in Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei