BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & Resorts targets 100 hotels in middle east by 2020

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
* Starwood hotels & resorts targets 100 hotels in middle east by 2020
* Says is on track to grow its portfolio in middle east to 100 hotels by 2020
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei