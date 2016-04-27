BRIEF-S&P - Toshiba CORP. Long-Term ratings remain on creditwatch negative following upward revision to fiscal 2015 guidance

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 S&P On Toshiba Corp
* S&P - Toshiba Corp. Long-Term ratings remain on creditwatch negative following upward revision to fiscal 2015 guidance
* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Still see ambiguities concerning toshiba's fiscal 2015 earnings results
* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Ambiguities linger in determining the degree to which the company's performance will recover in and beyond fiscal 2016
* S&P On Toshiba Corp - Revised guidance leads to expect the company's debt and shareholders' equity will worsen less than assumed Source - bit.ly/1T48spX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei