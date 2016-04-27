版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Honey Badger Exploration appoints Marc Johnson as CFO

April 27 Honey Badger Exploration Inc

* Marc Johnson has been appointed as chief financial officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐