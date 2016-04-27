BRIEF-Suncoke Energy posts Q1 loss per share $0.06

April 27 Suncoke Energy Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Reaffirmed full year outlook for 2016 consolidated
adjusted ebitda of $210 million to $235 million
* Revenues declined $12.9 million to $311.1 million in q1
2016
* Sees 2016 domestic coke production is expected to be
between 4.0 million and 4.1 million tons
* 2016 capital expenditures are projected to be
approximately $45 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $317.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
