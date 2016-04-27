版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Storage CEO Dietzen's 2016 compensation $2.1 mln - SEC filing

April 27 Pure Storage Inc :

* CEO Scott Dietzen's 2016 total compensation was $2.1 million versus $5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1pFjZET Further company coverage:

