BRIEF-Rediff.com india informs Nasdaq of intent to withdraw its ADS from listing

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Rediff.Com India Ltd :
* Rediff.Com informs nasdaq of intent to withdraw american depository shares from listing and registration
* Rediff.Com india ltd says shares of rediff's adss are expected to continue trading on otc pink marketplace following delisting and deregistration
* Company intends to deregister its adss and to cease publicly filing its periodic reports with sec
* Rediff anticipates that its 20-f for fiscal year ended march 31, 2015 will be its last publicly filed periodic report
* Reasons for withdrawal relate to cost of filing periodic reports with sec and meeting other applicable regulatory requirements
* "we are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs"
* Current economic climate has not only impacted capital markets, but digital advertising industry as well
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation