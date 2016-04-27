BRIEF-Sparton Corp explores potential sale transaction

April 27 Sparton Corp
* Says Sparton Corporation explores potential sale
transaction
* Says its board has authorized Wells Fargo Securities to
conduct a process to identify parties interested in acquiring
entire co
* Sparton Corp says decision made after considering number
of options presented by Wells Fargo upon completion of their
strategic alternative review engagement
* Sparton Corp says working with wells fargo to prepare
necessary marketing materials and expects to begin engaging with
interested parties by end of june
* Says it has not set a definitive timetable for completion
of this process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: