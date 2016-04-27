BRIEF-Dynasty metals announces Goldfield project development agreement

April 27 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces Dynasty Goldfield project development agreement

* Entered into a definitive three-year agreement with green oil s.a.

* Green oil will focus on surface excavation of mineralized material on 3 of co's mining concessions within dynasty goldfield

* Dynasty retains all rights to mineralized material developed underground within or beyond three year term of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: