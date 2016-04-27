BRIEF-Dynasty metals announces Goldfield project development agreement

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty Metals & Mining announces Dynasty Goldfield project development agreement
* Entered into a definitive three-year agreement with green oil s.a.
* Green oil will focus on surface excavation of mineralized material on 3 of co's mining concessions within dynasty goldfield
* Dynasty retains all rights to mineralized material developed underground within or beyond three year term of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation