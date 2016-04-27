版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Amyris signs five year Biofene supply agreement

April 27 Amyris Inc

* Amyris signs five year Biofene supply agreement with leading global nutraceuticals company with over $100 million of expected value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

