BRIEF-Splunk CEO Merritt's 2016 compensation $3.6 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Splunk Inc :
* CEO Douglas Merritt's 2016 total compensation was $3.6 million - SEC filing
* CFO David Conte 2016 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $738,509 in 2015 - SEC filing
* Former CEO Godfrey Sullivan's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million - SEC filing
* Through fiscal 2016, CEO Merritt continued to receive pre-CEO transition compensation - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24jWJeZ Further company coverage:
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation