公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Splunk CEO Merritt's 2016 compensation $3.6 mln - SEC filing

April 27 Splunk Inc :

* CEO Douglas Merritt's 2016 total compensation was $3.6 million - SEC filing

* CFO David Conte 2016 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $738,509 in 2015 - SEC filing

* Former CEO Godfrey Sullivan's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million - SEC filing

* Through fiscal 2016, CEO Merritt continued to receive pre-CEO transition compensation - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24jWJeZ Further company coverage:

