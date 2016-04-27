BRIEF-Westernzagros resources flexibility of debt facility

April 27 Westernzagros Resources Ltd

* Westernzagros increases flexibility of debt facility

* Drawdown deadline for second tranche of us$50 million has been extended from original date of june 1, 2016 to november 1, 2016

* Says expects to end q1 of 2016 with working capital in range of us$28-32 million