版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Westernzagros resources flexibility of debt facility

April 27 Westernzagros Resources Ltd

* Westernzagros increases flexibility of debt facility

* Drawdown deadline for second tranche of us$50 million has been extended from original date of june 1, 2016 to november 1, 2016

* Says expects to end q1 of 2016 with working capital in range of us$28-32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐