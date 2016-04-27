BRIEF-Bel Fuse says reviewing impairment of goodwill,intangible assets

April 27 Bel Fuse Inc

* Says currently in process of conducting an interim review for impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

* Bel reschedules first quarter 2016 earnings conference call to may 6, 2016

* Says to provide more time for review, rescheduling earnings release of preliminary financial results for q1 to may 6, 2016