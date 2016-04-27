版本:
BRIEF-Navios Maritime reports first-quarter results

April 27 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp

* Navios maritime midstream partners l.p. Reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly revenue up 44.6% in q1 to $24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

