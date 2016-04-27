版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Suffolk Ban sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

April 27 Suffolk Bancorp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

