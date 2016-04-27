版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Goodyear says EMEA will continue to be a competitive market

April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* EMEA will continue to be a competitive market - conf call

* "Starting in 2017 we will see about an annual benefit of $30 million" - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐