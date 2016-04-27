BRIEF-Ford issues 3 safety recalls, 2 safety compliance recalls in North America

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls and two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Issues recall for certain 2011-2012 Ford F-150, and 2012 Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in North America
* Recall issued to update powertrain control module software and inspect for certain diagnostic trouble codes
* Issuing safety recall for about 202,000 vehicles for potential issue with the output speed sensor
* Also issues safety recall for about 81,000 2014-2015 Ford Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles to replace rear suspension toe links
* Issuing a safety recall for about 2,600 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles to inspect and replace tires as needed
* Aware of three reports of accidents and no injuries related to condition related to the potential issue with output speed sensor
* Aware of one accident and one injury related to issue with 2014-2015 Ford Explorer and Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles
* Not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to condition in 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles
* Issuing safety compliance recall for about 200 2007-2012 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS, Mercury Sable vehicles to replace driver airbag module
* Says issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 40 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles to replace the driver seat track assembly
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation