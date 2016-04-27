版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Infosys says made an investment in Trifacta

April 27 Infosys Ltd :

* Made an investment in Trifacta; investment will be completed on or before April 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

