BRIEF-Immune Therapeutics says NAFDAC approves Lodonal

April 27 Immune Therapeutics Inc

* NAFDAC approved lodonal as over counter, non-toxic adjunct therapy in treatment of HIV/Aids and immune system regulator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

