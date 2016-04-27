版本:
BRIEF-Skechers USA files lawsuit against Eliya Inc

April 27 Skechers USA

* Skechers USA says filed lawsuit against Eliya Inc

* Filed a lawsuit against Eliya Inc for marketing, distributing footwear that infringes on popular Skech-Air by Skechers product line Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

