BRIEF-BofA shareholders approve board, executive pay - Conf call

April 27 Bank Of America

* Shareholders vote to approve all 13 directors to bank's board -conf call

* Shareholders vote to approve pay for top executives -conf call

* Shareholders vote to approve PwC as bank's independent auditor -conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

