公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:22 BJT

BRIEF-Foxconn, Sharp to focus on robotics, sales in China - Nikkei

April 27 Nikkei:

* Hon Hai said it was focusing on robotics technology to help turn around Sharp Corp, to boost sales of Sharp products in China - Nikkei

* Foxconn will directly support Sharp's sales by setting up more than 30 stores in Taiwanese company's campuses in 18 Chinese provinces - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1pFpoMb Further company coverage:

