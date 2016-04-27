BRIEF-Foxconn, Sharp to focus on robotics, sales in China - Nikkei

April 27 Nikkei:

* Hon Hai said it was focusing on robotics technology to help turn around Sharp Corp, to boost sales of Sharp products in China - Nikkei

* Foxconn will directly support Sharp's sales by setting up more than 30 stores in Taiwanese company's campuses in 18 Chinese provinces - Nikkei