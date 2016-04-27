版本:
BRIEF-Tootsie Roll Industries q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $103.4 million

* Tootsie roll industries inc says q1 net earnings per share were $0.16 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1ri8fJM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

