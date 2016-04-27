BRIEF-Lilly, Adocia announce Positive topline results from a Phase 1b study of Lispro U100

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
April 27 Eli Lilly And Co
* Adocia and lilly announce positive topline results from a phase 1b study of repeated administration of ultra-rapid Biochaperone Lispro U100 in people with type 2 Diabetes
* Both biochaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated throughout each 14-day period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)