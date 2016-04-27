版本:
BRIEF-Praxair invests in expansion of Geismar, Louisiana facility

April 27 Praxair Inc :

* Praxair invests in the expansion of its Geismar, Louisiana facility

* Announced an investment in excess of $100 million in its Geismar, Louisiana, facility to expand its carbon monoxide production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

