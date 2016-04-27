版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-T. Rowe price group sets quarterly dividend of $0.54/share

April 27 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

