BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO, Walter Bettinger sold 10,000 shares in open market

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Charles Schwab Corp
* On April 26, CEO, Walter Bettinger sold 10,000 shares in open market at prices ranging from $29.745 to $29.81 per share - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T4EdiP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation