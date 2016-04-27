BRIEF-McDonald's says testing preservative-free McNuggets recipe

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 McDonald's Corp
* Says testing preservative-free McNuggets
* Started testing a new Chicken McNuggets recipe in early March, at about 140 McDonald's restaurants in Oregon and Southwest Washington
McDonald's says Chicken McNuggets being tested in Portland have no artificial preservatives; customers in Portland have responded favorably to item
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation