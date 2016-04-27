版本:
BRIEF-McDonald's says testing preservative-free McNuggets recipe

April 27 McDonald's Corp

* Says testing preservative-free McNuggets

* Started testing a new Chicken McNuggets recipe in early March, at about 140 McDonald's restaurants in Oregon and Southwest Washington

* McDonald's says Chicken McNuggets being tested in Portland have no artificial preservatives; customers in Portland have responded favorably to item Further company coverage:

