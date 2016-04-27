版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:00 BJT

BRIEF-Red Rock Resorts shares open at $18.5 in debut

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Red Rock Resorts shares open at $18.5 in debut, lower than the IPO price of $19.5 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐