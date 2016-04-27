版本:
BRIEF-Gm invests $788.7 mln more in Spring Hill manufacturing

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Gm says gm invests additional $788.7 million in spring hill manufacturing

* Gm says gm also announced a $118 million investment at its bay city powertrain facility

