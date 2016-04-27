版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 00:28 BJT

BRIEF--Adocia and Lilly announce positive results from Phase 1b study of Lispro U100

April 27 Adocia Sa

* Adocia and Lilly announce positive results from a Phase 1b study of repeated administration of ultra-rapid biochaperone Lispro U100 in people with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

