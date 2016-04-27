版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear of california selects Ernie Sibal as CFO

April 27 Pacific Sunwear Of California Inc

* On april 22, selected ernie sibal as its vice president and cfo

* Says cfo ernie sibal will receive base salary of $300,000 per year - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qU782w Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

