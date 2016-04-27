版本:
BRIEF-Daikin Industries will acquire Italian refrigeration company Zanotti by June - Nikkei

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Daikin Industries will acquire Italian refrigeration company Zanotti by June - Nikkei

* Daikin Industries's European unit will pay around 12 bln yen ($107 mln) to purchase all outstanding Zanotti shares from an asset management firm - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1Teeogq (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

