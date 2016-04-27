版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-ExxonMobil declares 75-cent per share quarterly dividend

April 27 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Board declared a cash dividend of 75 cents per share on the common stock Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

