公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-S&P - General Motors Co. and subsidiary outlook revised to positive on improving profitability, 'BBB-' Ratings Affirmed

April 27 S&P :

* General Motors Co. and subsidiary outlook revised to positive on improving profitability, 'BBB-' ratings affirmed Source text - bit.ly/1rijfXy (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

