BRIEF-IATSE seeks shareholder vote on Live Nation's poison pill plan

April 27 Live Nation Entertainment

* IATSE files prelim proxy related to Live Nation Entertainment Inc

* IATSE Seeks Proxy Vote For Shareholder Proposal At Live Nation Entertainment To Have Co Put Its Poison Pill Plan Before Shareholders For A Vote - SEC filing Source text: [ID:1.usa.gov/1SBoGHL] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

