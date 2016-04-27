版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Mcgraw Hill Financial says rebranded S&P Global, following shareholder vote

April 27 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc

* Mcgraw hill financial inc says rebranded s&p global, following shareholder vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

