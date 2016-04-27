版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 03:51 BJT

BRIEF-Dreamworks CEO Katzenberg to leave if Comcast deal is completed- CNBC, citing DJ

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Dreamworks CEO Katzenberg to leave if Comcast deal is completed- CNBC, citing DJ

* Dreamworks CEO Katzenberg to get $21.9 mln if co is sold and he leaves - CNBC, citing DJ

