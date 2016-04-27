版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology announces partial redemption of 7.875% Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock

April 27 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Announces partial redemption of 7.875% series a cumulative perpetual preferred stock

* Shares of series a preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐