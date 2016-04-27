BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix says completes end-of-phase 2 review with FDA for OTX-TP for glaucoma and ocular hypertension

April 27 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Says completes end-of-phase 2 review with FDA for OTX-TP for glaucoma and ocular hypertension

* Says based on this review, company intends to initiate first of two phase 3 clinical trials during Q3 of 2016

* Says FDA has stated that it agrees with overall phase 3 clinical development program proposed by ocular