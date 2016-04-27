BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix says completes end-of-phase 2 review with FDA for OTX-TP for glaucoma and ocular hypertension

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* Says completes end-of-phase 2 review with FDA for OTX-TP for glaucoma and ocular hypertension
* Says based on this review, company intends to initiate first of two phase 3 clinical trials during Q3 of 2016
* Says FDA has stated that it agrees with overall phase 3 clinical development program proposed by ocular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.