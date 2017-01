April 27 First Community Financial Partners Inc

* First Community Financial Partners Inc says diluted earnings per share of $0.12 for q1 of 2016

* First Community Financial Partners Inc says expects accretion to its earnings per share in 2016 and beyond

* Qtrly net interest income $8.3 million versus $8.4 million in Q4 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VVWDbO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)