公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 08:57 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant Chairman Robert Ingram also considering leaving the board- CNBC, citing DJ

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Valeant Chairman Robert Ingram also considering leaving the board- CNBC, citing dow jones Further company coverage:

