BRIEF-Qlik Technologies working with Morgan Stanley to find potential buyers - Bloomberg

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Qlik Technologies Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to find potential buyers - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Qlik Technologies Inc received preliminary buyout offers from private equity firms Thoma Bravo, Bain Capital And Permira- Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1NBsfB9) Further company coverage: [QLIK.O ]

