BRIEF-Qlik Technologies working with Morgan Stanley to find potential buyers - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 (Reuters) -
* Qlik Technologies Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to find potential buyers - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Qlik Technologies Inc received preliminary buyout offers from private equity firms Thoma Bravo, Bain Capital And Permira- Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1NBsfB9) Further company coverage: [QLIK.O ]
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.