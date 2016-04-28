版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 11:29 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch-recovery in Samsung's handset business likely to be short lived

April 27 Fitch:

* Recovery in Samsung's handset business likely to be short lived

* Recovery in smartphone business is likely to be short-lived despite Samsung Electronics stronger-than-expected 1Q16 results

* Continue to believe that Samsung will be major beneficiary of increasing adoption of OLED displays in smartphones

