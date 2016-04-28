BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on LA superior court granted motion

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Southern California Gas-
* Media statement on court's decision to extend temporary relocation of Porter Ranch area residents
* "we are disappointed in court's ruling and we are evaluating our options"
* LA superior court granted motion by LA county for preliminary injunction to continue relocation for porter ranch residents
* Will continue to transition those who choose to remain relocated into temporary residence apartments
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.