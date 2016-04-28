BRIEF-Wincor Nixdorf says now sees moderate increase in sales for 2016

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 28 Wincor Nixdorf Ag
* Says h1 sales up 8 percent to 1.3 billion eur
* Says h1 ebita before one-offs up 96 percent to 108 million eur
* Says now sees moderate increase in sales for 2016
* Says sees operating profit before one-offs of 160-190 million eur in current year
* Says profit outlook doesn't include transaction costs of 50 million eur from diebold deal Further company coverage:
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.